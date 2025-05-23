Naperville Central takes overtime win over Kaneland in opening round of boys lacrosse sectional

The opening round of the boys lacrosse features Naperville Central welcoming Kaneland to its home turf. These two squads faced off in March, which saw the Redhawks grind out a 7-5 win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks go to work right with Jake Walbert running, wrapping around before firing in his squad’s first goal, not even two minutes into the first quarter.

More Central offense as Declan Burke finds Drew Schneider, and he sidearms it in with a bounce, and it’s 2-0 home team.

Declan Burke opens up a commanding lead for Central

Back to Burke, who wants to score this time, and he does do with a sidearm shot of his own. The Redhawks are cruising up 3-0 with eight minutes left in the first quarter.

However, the Knights are just getting started. Vinny McDonald runs through the defense and shoots a laser from a long distance to get Kaneland on the board. Both teams tally one more, with Central up 4-2 at the half.

Knights take charge in the second half

The Knights’ second-half game plan is to feed Garrett Wills, and good things will happen. He changes gears before showing off a bounce shot, and the Knights make it a one goal game down 4-3.

5-4 Central still leads, but here comes Kaneland and Wills who ties the game thanks to his aggressive sidearm shot.

The Redhawks take it right back with Walbert, who scores right in front of the goalie. He celebrates in style by adjusting his cleats because there’s more to come.

This game is tied again this time at 6-6 with Kaneland in transition. Vinny McDonald connects on the turnaround to give the Knights their first lead of the game with under five minute to go in the fourth quarter.

Under two minutes to go, the Redhawks have a chance to even the score. It’s Brayden Tritt on the run, and he gambles on the long overhand shot, and it finds the net. This game is tied at seven, so let’s go to overtime where the first team to score will win the game.

Central is on the attack, but the Knights and Tanner Schedin make the stop to regain possession.

Same thing for the Central defense. Will sees that gap until Tony Fascia steps up for the save to keep the score even, so we need another overtime.

Broden Oswald wins the game for Naperville Central boys lacrosse

In the second OT Nate Laperna finds Broden Oswald, who shoots and scores to win the game for the Redhawks. Naperville Central takes down Kaneland 8-7 and moves on to the next round, where the Hawks will face top-seeded Wheaton Academy.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.