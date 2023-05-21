Naperville Central wins the DVC baseball tournament title after taking down Naperville North

The DVC baseball tournament championship features crosstown rivals Naperville Central and Naperville North meeting up in Redhawk territory. The Redhawks come in winners of the DVC regular season title while the Huskies look to play spoiler and keep the momentum after a 6-5 win over Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies get the bats swinging early with Peyton Seiple grounding that ball into fair territory that results in a single.

Matt Sonnenschine looks to keep the swing of things going but he grounds it right to Pambos Nicoloudes and he makes the out to end the threat.

Redhawks swinging early

Clay Schrader starts the bottom of the second with a hit that leaves the infield to kickstart the Naperville Central offense.

Ducks on the pond for Central and Michael Umbright flies out but Schrader tags up and comes on home to make it 1-0 Central.

Michael Boyce takes his turn at the plate but the Huskies put a stop to it or do they? The ball gets away and here comes Nate Wyllie crossing the plate. It’s now 2-0 Central. They tack on another to lead 3-0 after the second.

North gets the bats started in the fourth

Top of the fourth and Cole Clemens answers the Redhawk momentum with a base hit into right field.

Huskies answer with Seiple who absolutely crushes this ball that lands in the left center gap. Clemens can just jog his way home to get the goose egg off the board.

Redhawk pitcher Gabe Dickerson has seen enough as he strikes out Scott Walker to end the frame.

Redhawks keep on hitting

Pambos Nicoloudes is batting again as he rips one to left center that doesn’t quite leave the ballpark but it results in another run scoring. That one makes it 4-1 Central.

Nicoloudes wants to score too and he does so, coming in from third after a wild pitch. Redhawks leading 6-1 after four.

It’s not over yet because the Huskies and Tanner Mally keep on grinding at the plate. Mally bloops a single and later scores on a hit by pitch to cut it to 6-2.

In the top of the seventh the rally continues with a hit from Max Steele. That ends Gabe Dickerson’s day on the mound and in comes Michael Boyce to try to close out the game.

Boyce throws the heat to end the game

After another single from Mally, a Zach Bava walk and Colin Lacey is hit by a pitch to score Steele, Boyce is able to rebound and get three straight punchouts to end the ball game. The Redhawks win the DVC tournament after a 6-3 victory over Naperville North. The postseason journey begins as the Redhawks hold the two seed and will host Plainfield East in the regional semifinals. Naperville North will be back at this same field as well as the six seed, facing Plainfield North in the other regional semi.

