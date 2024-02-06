Naperville Central wrestler Will Erbeck pins his opponent in the final moments for a championship

Let’s head to East Aurora where Naperville Central wrestler Will Erbeck comes up with our Boys Play of The Week at Regionals. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central wrestler Will Erbeck completes the comeback and pins opponent

Naperville Central’s Will Erbeck is taking on Bolingbrook’s Isaac Amoh in the 285-pound weight class. Under a minute left in the bout, Erbeck trails by one but then throws Amoh to the ground to take the lead.

He still wants more and wants to not only end the match in style, but also the entire regional. Erbeck gets the fall, putting an exclamation point on a terrific outing for the Redhawks. They went on to secure six first-place finishes on the day, and this one was one of the best.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.