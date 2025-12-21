Naperville Central wrestles to a win over Naperville North on Senior Night

Naperville Central takes the mats for its first conference home meet, and it’s also Senior Night as the Redhawks honor their seniors before a crosstown showdown against Naperville North. The Huskies look for a strong performance after going three for three in the DVC duals last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Beedon brothers crash the party early

Ladies first, as Keyi Wang from Naperville North girls wrestling team is getting some early points on Redhawk Ale Perez-Delgado. Wang controls her destiny from there, turns Perez-Delgado her back, and takes the match via pin.

However, the Redhawks get some help in the next two matches. Grace Meluch locks her opponent down and wins by fall.

There were only three girls’ varsity matches. Central’s Arianna Rico caps it off with a pin as the Redhawk girls go 2-1 on the night.

To the boys side, where the Huskies are already down 6-0. Adam Beedon gets it going in the 113-pound match. His opponent is Rowan Patel, but Adam doesn’t care who it is because he throws in a headlock and pins Patel to tie the meet at 6-6.

His twin brother Ryan follows that up by reversing on top of Dalton Meluch at 120. A 7-4 decision for Ryan gives the Huskies a 9-6 lead built on Beedon power.

Jake Moore opens up a swing for the Redhawks

Jake Moore comes to the rescue for the Redhawks by racking up the points on Archer Biag. That helps Moore to a win at 126 pounds by Tech Fall, and the Hawks retake the lead 11-9.

The Hawks begin to flap their wings from there. Jack Fitzgerald controls Adrian Flores and picks up a major decision at 138 pounds.

In the 144-pound bout, Jacob Cochran from Naperville Central gets an aggressive throwdown on North’s Max Venecia for three points. The match extends into the second round, but it ends in Cochran’s favor because he gets the pin over Venecia.

Just when the Redhawks start running away up 27-12, Timothy Garmon says not so fast, my friend. He sprawls and spins on top of Reid Balis and gets a major decision for the Huskies at 157-pounds.

Then, at 165-pounds, Jaden Milner drives over Redhawk Yusuf Sikander for the early advantage. Milner wins 10-6 and the Huskies trail 27-19.

Nick Olvera with a key win to lead Naperville Central to victory

David Hurrle continues to help the Huskies by getting a single takedown on Nick Olvera and grabs a 10-2 lead in the 175-pound match. That just lights a fire under Olvera’s behind because he climbs into the deficit by regaining control of Hurrle. The more points the better for Olvera, but he wants to end this match in style. Olvera puts Hurrle in the half-nelson and completes the comeback with a pin to clinch the team victory for the Redhawks.

To 190-pounds, where Paul Peradotti puts the cherry on top with a take down and major decision over JT Hill as the Naperville Central takes the Senior Night win over Naperville North 43-24.

