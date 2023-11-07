Naperville Central’s Aiden Clark takes the screen to the house

Our Boys Play of The Week takes us to Barrington High School, as Naperville Central’s Aiden Clark and the Redhawks faced off against the Broncos in the second round of the IHSA football playoffs. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central’s Aiden Clark dashes in for the score

About halfway through the first quarter, Redhawk QB Jack Cook throws the screen pass to Aiden Clark. He takes the ball, follows some blockers, and makes one defender miss before diving into the endzone. The score gave Central a 14-0 lead.

Let’s take one more look at the catch and run. Clark would add another touchdown later in the game, as he closed a terrific year as the Redhawks lead back.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on X and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights, and feature stories.