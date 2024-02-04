Naperville Central’s Thomas Egan wins the 2024 DVC Boys Diving Championship

We’re at Neuqua Valley High School for the 2024 DVC Boys Diving Championship. Varsity divers from Naperville Central, Naperville North, and Waubonsie Valley all come together for this championship matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central’s Tim Engman along with Naperville North’s Franklin Austin and Luca Pantel start the meet

The meet opens with Naperville Central’s Tim Engman performing an inward dive pike. He finishes the day with a score of 273.40.

Up next is Naperville North’s Franklin Austin performing a forward one somersault pike. Austin scores 253.95 for the Huskies.

Later on, Naperville North’s Luca Pantel performs this dive. Pantel scores 27.5 for the dive and finishes the day with an overall score of 271.50.

Waubonsie Valley’s Brad Gabrielse secures a podium finish

On the board is Waubonsie Valley’s Brad Gabrielse performing a back one somersault straight. The performance is good enough for Gabrielse to take the 3rd place spot in the DVC with an overall score of 284.65.

Aidan Diallo joins his teammate on the podium

Furthermore, Waubonsie Valley’s Aidan Diallo performs an inward dive pike. Dilallo would go on to end the day with a score of 348.55 and a 2nd place spot.

Thomas Egan wins the 2024 DVC Diving Championship

The final diver of the night is Naperville Central’s Thomas Egan performing an inward 1 ½ somersault tuck. Egan would go on to end the day with a score 396.60 and the Redhawk would take home the top spot in the DVC Championship.

All divers will return to action on Feb. 17 for sectionals at Metea Valley.