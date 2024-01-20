Naperville hockey club scores three unanswered to beat Neuqua Valley

The regular season for Illinois West hockey is coming to a close. The Naperville Hockey Club and Neuqua Valley are both looking for a win to finish with one of the top seeds. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley scores two quick goals to open up the first-period

Starting the game nine minutes in. John Haralambopoulos backhands a puck out in front to Jack Sommers who has a wide-open net giving Neuqua the 1-0 lead.

Just a minute later a loose puck finds Nicolas Leleu who snipes one from the blue line finding the back of the net. Just like that, it’s 2-0 Wildcats.

Not even a minute later Thomas King has a shot for Naperville that is saved by Grady Sulkin but scoring on the rebound is Broden Oswald. Naperville cuts the lead in half.

A three-goal second period from Naperville puts the hockey club up by one

A minute into the second period Naperville is on the power play. Broden Oswald finds Louie Iandoli who passes back door to Sean Delaney for the tap-in. All of a sudden we are tied at two.

Naperville not slowing down. Jacob Matthew gets the puck out in front as he stick handles past a defender and then dekes out Sulkin for the finish. Naperville scores three unanswered now up 3-2.

Neuqua looking for an instant response. Tyler Geers has a shot that is saved by Sam Carleton, Carleton then denies Nico Romita before making a diving save on Alex Baer’s backhand attempt. Three big saves from the Naperville goalie.

Wildcats still pushing for the equalizer. Sahil Bari carries the puck in over the blue line before finding Nico Romita in the slot who slides in the tying goal.

However, the tie doesn’t last for long. Tommy Fangmann stick handles into the middle of the zone before finding Broden Oswald down low for the one-time finish. Naperville retakes the lead 4-3.

One last chance in the period for Naperville. Sean Delaney plays a stretch pass to Louie Iandoli who’s in on the breakaway but before he can get a shot off a beautiful backcheck from Chase Rosenberg breaks up the play.

Thomas King and Sean Delaney score in the third period to give Naperville the win

Into the third period now. Tommy Fangmann finds Thomas King in front and after King’s first two shots are saved he scores on the third try. Naperville extends their lead to 5-3.

Not long after Neuqua turns the puck over to Jack Grace who finds a wide-open Louie Iandoli but he’s denied by the glove of Grady Sulkin.

Neuqua trying to get back into this one. Noah Twaddell finds himself on a breakaway but his shot is saved and covered by Carleton.

Naperville finishes the game on a power play. Louie Iandoli has a shot from the right-hand circle that deflects off of Sean Delaney and into the back of the net.

Naperville comes back from down two to beat Neuqua Valley by a score of 6-3.

