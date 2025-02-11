Naperville North 2025 State Dance Full Routine

Enjoy the full routine of the Naperville North 2025 dance team from the IHSA 3A state finals from Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington!

Looking to flip the script on last year’s performance, where Naperville North placed 10th, the Huskies got kickstarted off on the right foot for 2025. Naperville North finished in third place at the Sycamore sectional. The Huskies earned a place in the state finals by finishing in fourth in the prelims with a score of 93.94.

Saving their best for last, the Huskies exceeded expectations by placing in the top three at this year’s competition. The Huskies took home the third-place state trophy, their first since 2019, with a score of 95.44!

Lake Park is once again a top contender this year after placing third in last year’s finals. This time around, it’s the Lancers’ year as Lake Park impresses the judges with a top score of 97.14. That caps off another great season of IHSA competitive dance competition!