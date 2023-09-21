Naperville North and Naperville Central boys soccer tie after extra time

We’re at Naperville Central for a crosstown classic on the soccer pitch. The Redhawks welcome in Naperville North. When these teams met in the Best of the West Final earlier this season, North dominated Central winning 5-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central finds the back of the net in the first half

Naperville Central gets us started with a freekick from Eli Jarrell but his effort on net is easily caught by Jack Bouska.

On the other side of the field, Niko Ladas shows off his long throw-in finding the head of Noah Radeke but there to punch away the danger is Dylan Scott.

Later on in the half Seth Lendzion is taken down in the box giving Naperville Central a penalty to finish the half.

Taking the penalty is Eli Jarrell whose shot is knocked into the net by Bouska. The Redhawks go into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Naperville North responds in the second half sending the game to OT

Naperville North starts the second half with a free kick around midfield. Colin Mcmahon sends a lopping ball into the box that bounces around. Picking up the loose change is Hindo Allie who tucks the ball into the back of the net tying the game at one.

Final chance of regulation as Noah Radeke is sprinting in on net but quick off of his line is Dylan Scott clearing the danger. We head into extra time tied at one.

Not many chances for either team in extra time as Dylan Kahn’s cross is easily claimed by Jack Bouska.

Both teams remain undefeated in DVC play as the Huskies and Redhawks settle with a 1-1 draw.

