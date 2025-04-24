Naperville North badminton earns DVC win over Waubonsie Valley

Naperville North badminton travels to Waubonsie Valley for a DVC showdown. The Warriors celebrate Senior Night and enter off a loss to Neuqua. North comes in after a close win against Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North badminton wins all but one match in singles

In the Doubles two matchup, North’s Cherise Lee and Paula Sun take on Waubonsie’s Hana Rahman and Harshita Baskaran.

The Huskies take control to open the evening, as they take it in two games, 21-11 and 21-15.

In the Doubles three match, North’s Kelly Hu and Michelle Wang square off against Akshaya Annem and Siya Deshmukh.

North starts strong with a well-placed shot down the back. The Warriors now step up and execute a nearly identical point, clipping the back line off a good hit. North however continues to do well in doubles, as Hu and Wang take it, 21-13 and 21-9

Waubonsie badminton takes the one doubles and three singles matchups

Now over to the one Doubles matchup as Warriors Tisha Dubey and Vaishnavi Cheedepudi look to get on the board. They go up against North’s Abby Wang and Rakshita Ruparel in a dramatic three contest. Dubey forces her opponent into the net early on.

Then, Cheedepudi locks in and powers it down for a point. Waubonsie picks up the W to close out the doubles portion of the night.

Now on to the singles matches, and starting with the third group. North’s Michelle Wang takes on Hana Rahman of Waubonsie, who scores early on for the Warriors.

Wang then does well on this rally, as she watches the birdie sail past her.

In the third game, Rahman earns the victory for WV. She takes it 21-14 to put the Warriors on the board in singles.

Abby Wang and Kelly Hu wrap up a great night for Naperville North

Over with the two singles match of Abby Wang of Naperville North and Waubonsie’s Cheedepudi. The Huskies get back to winning ways, with Wang winning both games, 22-20, 21-16.

Wrapping up with one singles between Hu of North and Dubey of Waubonsie. The Warrior shows off a nice shot early on, but it’s Hu who takes yet another match for North. The Huskie wins the opening two games, 21-18 and 21-14. Naperville North dominates the night, winning 13 of the 15 matches.