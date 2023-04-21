Naperville North badminton finishes the regular season with a win over Waubonsie

The regular season for badminton is coming to a close. Naperville North travels to Waubonsie Valley for one last DVC meet before conference next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

North starts strong with a one doubles win

Starting off with one doubles between Norah George and Ghanth Kanagasabapathi taking on Kotryna Petreikyte and Aliesah Romero as the Huskie duo wins the first set 21-15.

In the second set the duos go back and forth for this rally that ends when the Huskies can’t return the birdie.

Fishing off the the match for North is Petreikyte with a strong finish giving the North duo the 21-13 set two win.

Two doubles sees Naperville North prevail

Next up is two doubles between Shannon Xu and Rakshita Ruparel facing off against Dhivija Challa and Harshita Baskaran. The Warriors come out strong with a point.

But the North duo was too strong as Ruparel picks up a point. The Huskie duo takes this match in two sets 21-11 and 21-10.

Savithri Subash wins three singles for the Huskies

Time for some singles action with number three singles between Manju Balaji and Savithri Subash as Subash picks up a point.

Responding with a point of her own is Balaji as she drops the birdie just in front of the net.

Match point now for Subash as Balaji can’t return the birdie in bounds. Subash wins the match in two sets 21-10 and 21-7.

Rakshita Ruparel gets in the win colum for two singles

Two singles is our next match between Dhivija Challa and Rakshita Ruparel as Ruparel wins the first set 21-13.

In the second set, Challa puts up a good fight but in the end it’s Ruparel walking away victorious with a 24-22 set two win.

Shannon Xu dominates in one singles to help Naperville North win the meet

The last match of the night is one singles between Norah George and Shannon Xu. Xu dominates the first set as she shuts out George 21-0.

The second set was no different for the experienced senior as as Shannon Xu wins the set 21-3.

Naperville North finishes off the regular season with a 10-5 win over Waubonsie Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!