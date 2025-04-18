Naperville North badminton hangs on for a close win against Metea

The birdies are out and ready as Naperville North badminton travels to Metea Valley High School for a DVC badminton showdown. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea’s Moneesha Goduguchintha and Saanvi Gupta win in three games

We begin with two doubles. North’s Varsha Parthasarathy and Paula Sun face off against Metea’s Moneesha Goduguchintha and Saanvi Gupta.

The Mustangs strike early—after a series of back-and-forth returns, Gupta puts the birdie away for a point.

Metea takes control in the first set, with Gupta finishing things off, 21-19.

In set two, North responds. Parthasarathy fires a shot to get the Huskies on the board.

Sun and Parthasarathy build momentum, working together to take the second set 21-18. But the Mustangs bounce back strong in the third set, taking it 21-11 for the win.

Mustangs win another doubles match in three games

Now to one doubles: Metea’s Aditi Singh and Devangi Kohli go up against North’s Abby Wang and Rakashita Ruparal.

North opens the serve, but Metea’s Aditi Singh returns fire, sending one back for a point.

Later, Wang taps one just over the net as it drops between the Mustangs, securing a point for North.

Ruparal and Wang finish the first set strong with a 21-18 win.

In set two, Kohli answers back with a quick tap over the net to put Metea on the board.

Kohli and Singh continue to push, and Kohli finishes off the game with a well well-placed shot to take the match 21-14 and 21-15.

Naperville North wins eight out of ten singles matchups against Metea

On to three singles with North’s Michelle Wang facing Metea’s Medha Kotagiri.

Wang holds her own in the first set, sending the birdie over Kotagiri’s head to take it 22-20.

But Kotagiri storms back in set two, dominating with a 21-5 win.

The third set is another battle, but Wang hangs on to claim it 22-20.

After a forfeit in two singles, we move to one singles with North’s Kelly Hu and Metea’s Pragya Iyer.

Iyer opens up with a clean shot past Hu for the first point.

In the end, Hu takes control. Iyer’s final shot clips the net, sealing the win for the Huskies in straight sets.

Naperville North badminton earns a close team victory over Metea, with a final score of 9-6.