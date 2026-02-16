Naperville North boys basketball catches fire against Waubonsie Valley

The Warriors look to flip the script from their first matchup against the Huskies back in January, where the Huskies were able hold on for a 46-41 victory. The Huskies enter tonight on an eight-game win streak as they look for the season sweep against the Warriors. In the recently released sectional seeding, Naperville North earned the number four seed in the Bolingbrook sectional, while Waubonsie is the number eight seed. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A tight battle in the opening quarter

The Huskie defense forces the turnover as Jack Zitko gets the steal from Warrior Aidan Lee and steps back for the three-ball and an early lead.

Later in the quarter, Carson Loughlin gets into the lane and knocks down the layup while drawing the foul. The Huskie goes on to knock down the free throw as North leads 10-6.

Waubonsie’s Aidan Lee is unable to get his corner three to drop. Warrior Josh Brackett gets the offensive rebound and lays it in to cut into the deficit.

After a defensive stop, Warrior Tate Bartzen passes to TJ Adams, who knocks down the deep three ball! The Warriors take the lead 11-10 with just over one minute remaining in the first quarter.

With the shot clock turned off, North’s Max Steele passes to Loughlin, who drains the contested three-ball. At the end of the first, we’re tied at 13.

Early in the second, Waubonsie’s Evan Malushi gets the steal on Miles Okyne and goes coast-to-coast for the layup to retake the lead for the green and gold.

Naperville North’s Reid Montanari fights for the offensive rebound as it’s tipped out to Okyne. Okyne finds Jack Zitko in the corner for the three-ball! The Huskies lead 19-15 with 6:07 left in the quarter.

Waubonsie Valley looks to run its half-court offense. Aidan Lee passes to Kris Mporokoso, who gives it right back to Lee for the three.

The Huskies begin to take the momentum

With the first half winding down, Steele is unable to convert on the layup for the Huskies just as Montanari tips the ball out to Zitko for another possession. Zitko gives it to Okyne, who attacks the basket before finding Steele in the corner, who nails the three. Going into halftime, the Huskies lead 27-24.

The Huskie offense gets past the Warrior half-court trap as Zitko finds Will Harvey in the corner. Harvey looks to pass the ball before deciding to take the corner triple as he knocks it down!

North’s Carson Loughlin attacks the Warriors in the paint, but can’t convert on the layup. Harvey gets the rebound but misses his putback as Miles Okyne secures another offensive board. The Huskie shows off fancy footwork as he lays it in off the glass as the lead is up to double digits, 34-24.

Waubonsie looks to turn the tide

Waubonsie needs a spark to put an end to the North’s 12-0 run. Warrior Aidan Lee passes to Kyler Payne, who gives it right back to Lee for a much-needed three-point shot.

The Naperville North offense continues to put up points in the third as North’s Miles Okyne finds Jack Zitko for another three-pointer! Going into the fourth quarter, the Huskies lead 46-31.

Into the fourth quarter, as the North offense gets past the Warrior trap. Zitko attacks the basket and passes to Will Harvey for the reverse layup to extend the lead, 48-31.

The Waubonsie offense dials up a play for Mporokoso in the post. Mporokoso avoids the turnover, gets into the lane, and finishes the layup through contact. The Warriors are back within 12.

Waubonsie’s TJ Adams brings the ball up court to run the offense. The Warriors show off their nice ball movement as Evan Malushi knocks down a big three to cut the score to 50-41 with five minutes to play.

Naperville North picks up another DVC victory

Later in the quarter, North’s Miles Okyne gets into the lane but passes out to Carson Loughlin. Loughlin attacks the basket, splitting the Warrior defense for the layup to put the lead back into double digits.

Naperville North holds onto the lead as the Huskies earn the victory over Waubonsie Valley, 61-49. Naperville North will take on Neuqua Valley for the DVC Championship on Wednesday night.