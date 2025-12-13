Naperville North boys basketball uses late surge to take down Naperville Central

The ESPN student section is in full force for the crosstown classic boys basketball edition as Naperville Central welcomes Naperville North to its home gym. The Huskies look to continue their strong start to the season, sitting at 5-2, while the Redhawks are fresh off an overtime win over Sycamore. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

After the Huskies get a defensive turnover, Max Steele overheads to Carson Loughlin and goes off the glass.

They stay aggressive on defense thanks to Jack Zitko swatting the ball out of harm’s way.

Zitko continues to disrupt the Hawks as he gets the steal and goes coast to coast to open up a 6-0 lead for the dogs.

The Redhawks need a score, so Nate Abrahamson dishes to Cooper Page on the wing, and he hits the three-pointer.

Central works around and in the perimeter, so Quinn Oeth caps it off by driving and scoops it in to give the Hawks a 10-9 lead after one.

12-11 Hawks in the second quarter, that is, until Jake Victor passes to Will Harve,y who shoots for three and count it. That puts the Huskies in front at 14-12.

North boys basketball uses momentum for a commanding lead in the second quarter

The Huskies go on a 12-2 run in the second quarter with a game of hot potato and a three-point basket by Jake Victor. Halftime score is 22-12, dogs.

With the big deficit, the Hawks call up their guard, TJ Hillman, whose three from way downtown is good. They needed that one.

North boys basketball uses their attack power with Loughlin attacking the Central defense and gets the hoop and the harm. It’s 37-27 dogs heading into the fourth.

More defense on display from Central and Hillman follows with a breakaway and scores with a defender in his face. It’s back to a single-digit game with the Hawks trailing 37-31.

38-31 Huskies, but Casey Cooperkawa changes with another basket this time will not go away.

Jack Zitko steals the game for the Huskies

However late in the game, insert Jack Zitko. He picks off the pass and takes it to the rim for the dagger and a 44-33 win for the Huskies.

