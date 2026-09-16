Naperville North boys golf secrues 139 score in triangular win

The Naperville North Huskies host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors and the DeKalb Barbs at Cress Creek Country Club. Postseason golf is on the horizon, as this will be the last time these squads face off until the DVC Conference Tournament next Thursday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Zafar shoots a 37 on the day

Standing on the heart of the fourth hole green, Waubonsie’s Avi Khanduja gives his ball a ride all the way into the cup. The senior submits a 36.

A couple of steps off the dance floor at four, Henry Haumesser pops his chip and freezes it next to the flag. He then nudges it in for par.

Junior Noah Simonson of DeKalb shows off some veteran pace on his putt, leaving himself a freebie for par.

Closing out action at hole four is Huskie Zach Zafar, who knocks in an even five during his 37-swing day.

Naperville North holds off Waubonsie and DeKalb

On the seventh, seniors Aanish Kamdar and Lincoln Schultz both have pin magnets in their balls, positioning their approach shots mere feet away from the cup! The two Waubonsie and North representatives finish the job with a pair of birdies. Kamdar ends with a 39, Schultz with a 36.

It’s a bird’s nest on seven, where Arnav Nanda joins the coop, dropping a shot with this putt.

Simonson is set up nicely once again for a look at par. The Barb buries it on his way to tying a team-best round of 40.

The last hole of the day for Haumesser just eludes him a birdie. A simple pat on the back of the ball is good enough for par and a crucial 36. His score helps to propel the Huskies over Waubonsie and DeKalb with a final team score of 139.

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