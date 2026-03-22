Naperville North boys gymnastics tops Naperville Central in energetic crosstown clash

The boys gymnastics season is back in action, where Naperville Central welcomes crosstown rival Naperville North for the only home match of the season for the Redhawks. The Huskies look to continue building on their early-season success. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central shines on the floor

Naperville Central gets things started with the floor exercise, where Daniel Bivol finishes a solid routine with a back handspring and the sophomore lands himself an 8.0.

Redhawk junior Oscar Binkowski dazzles the judges with a twisting display on the floor, leading the team with an impressive score of 9.2 to keep the red and black rolling.

Central senior Landon Lucero adds to a great night on the floor for the home team with a routine that scores a 9.0, the third-best overall.

Naperville North junior Stas Kalabayda is the top performer on the floor, using a double back tuck amongst a wide range of skillful tumbling, eventually earning a 9.4 from the judge.

Kalabayda carries that energy over to the pommel horse as he smoothly spins his way across the horse before lifting into a handstand prior to the dismount. He earns another high mark with a 9.7, the top score in any event on the night.

Huskie teammate Albert Rustandi is not quite as crisp as Kalabayda, but few are. However, his routine continues to improve as the captain finishes strong, earning a 7.6, the second-best score on the horse.

Redhawk seniors make their mark

Another Naperville Central senior celebrating his final home meet is Will Siannas. His teammates are fired up to see a routine of 5.40, which places him in the top five.

Aidan Klein, another Redhawk senior, takes a turn on the still rings. He starts with a hanging L-sit and holding it before flipping back down to the mat on the dismount. The senior snags a 5.90 from the judge, good for seventh place.

Albert Rustandi is back on the rings as he uses a V-sit before going into his double back dismount. The senior is fired up after another big performance and an 8.0.

Oscar Binkowski once again is the top Naperville Central performer, showing his strength on the rings with an 8.0, tying Rustandi for the second-place score.

Stas Kalabayda sets the standard

Stas Kalabayda has not been on the rings as of late due to injury, but he makes a triumphant return for this matchup. Another strong and steady routine, capped off by a brilliant twisting dismount, gathers a score of 9.20 and helps the Huskie to an impressive overall score of 54.80 out of 60.

Over to the vault, where Landon Lucero sprints down the runway, hitting the table with a front tuck handspring, over-rotating just a hair, but earning a good score of 8.40.

Next up for Central is Oscar Binkowski, who uses a back tuck handspring and hits the landing for a team-best score of 8.60. Binkowski with a 45.20 in the all-around.

Naperville North sophomore Alex Realmuto also goes with a back tuck handspring, and just like Binkowski, he secures an 8.60 from the judge.

One of the highlights for Naperville Central on the horizontal bar comes from junior Sebastian Mitchell, who ends his routine well for a score of 6.60. That is second best on the team behind Binkowski and tied for fourth overall.

Naperville North picks up another victory

Finn Coyle, one of the other Huskie captains, ends his night on a high note on the parallel bars with a top-four performance and a score of 7.50.

The second-best performance on the parallel bars is Realmuto, who steadies himself for a lengthy handstand and sticks the twisting dismount for an 8.60 and a 45.10 in the all-around.

To no surprise, Kalabayda is the top score on the parallel bars, just as he was in every event on the night. The handstands are strong and steady, and a double back dismount hits the mark for another 9.20. Naperville North picks up another team win after a fun night of gymnastics by the score of 146.20 to 126.30.