Naperville North boys lacrosse blasts through Batavia

It’s a clear evening as we head to Aurora University for the first round of sectionals in boys lacrosse. Sixth-seeded Naperville North takes on eleventh-seeded Batavia. The Huskies are hoping to flip the script after coming off a tough loss against Grayslake in their last game of the regular season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North gets way out in front

Just forty-two seconds into the game, the Huskies open up the scoring as Evan Marschitz cuts inside and sends it home. The orange and blue are up 1-nil.

Early on, the Huskies’ string of success continues. Jake Springer scoops up the loose ball, he weaves through traffic, and goes top shelf for the goal.

The Huskies’ scoring party continues. Millar Camp winds around the cage, fires away, and finds twine. North leads 4-0.

The blue and orange are on the move again. Drew West feeds it to Evan Marschitz, he fires, but Batavia goalie Joshua Stepina gets the stop. Husky Millar Camp scoops up the rebound and finds the back of the net. The Huskies are up 5-0 at the end of the first frame.

The Bulldogs try to respond. Logan Thomas sails it to Owen Kochen, Kochen sets up Ben Manikas, but the shot is blocked by North goalie William Blakesley.

Now in the second quarter, North’s Millar Camp has wheels and once again scores, earning a first-half hat trick.

After additional goals from Millar Camp and Evan Marschitz, Jake Springer gets a hold of the ball from Camp. Springer sneaks it past Batavia goalie Joshua Stepina, and Springer is yet another Huskie with a hat trick.

With time winding down in the first half, Batavia’s Keagan Sauriol is the man on the run.

He finds the back of the net, and Batavia is finally on the board. Batavia trails by 8 at the break.

The Huskies advance to the second round

Now in the third frame, Huskie Jacob Williamson sends Jake Springer on his way to the doorstep. Springer finds twine to continue the onslaught.

North’s Micah Fiore nicely sets up Jake Springer with the pass. Springer times his cut inside beautifully and zips it into the net. He’s got his third goal in the third quarter.

Huskie Hayden Keyzers keeps the scoring momentum going. Keyzers takes it all the way and tosses it in. The Huskies lead by 13 at the end of the third.

Batavia looks for any sign of light with time running out. The trifecta of Nolan Bryant, Logan Thomas, and Will Dickerson proves to be an effective formula as Dickerson’s scoop shot zips in, and the Bulldogs have their second goal of the game.

North’s Evan Marschitz is double-teamed by Batavia’s Ermias Wollnik and Gavin Marco. Marschitz breaks through the Bulldogs defense and sneaks it in.

Naperville North goes on to win the first round of sectionals, defeating Batavia with a final score of 17-2. The Huskies advance to the second round and will face the always dangerous Wheaton Academy on Friday, May 22nd.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.