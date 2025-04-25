Naperville North boys lacrosse uses a balanced attack to defeat The Valley

Naperville North boys lacrosse takes on The Valley—a co-op team featuring players from Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley. North enters the night undefeated in the DVC after a win over Naperville Central, while The Valley looks to secure its first conference victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North boys lacrosse explodes out to 5-1 lead against The Valley

The Valley comes out strong to start the game. Alex Wohlfahrt gets them on the board first with a goal, assisted by Brock Culberson.

The Huskies respond quickly. Grant Ellison races past the defense and buries the shot to tie the game at one early in the first quarter.

North sets up behind the net, and they find Logan Francoeur, who finishes for the go-ahead goal. That sparks a run for the Huskies, who lead 2-1 with nine minutes to go in the first.

Jake Springer joins in on the scoring. He cuts through the defense and finds the back of the net to extend the North lead.

Moments later, the Huskies are on the fast break again. Springer strikes once more for back-to-back goals, forcing a Valley timeout.

Out of the timeout, Logan Francoeur isn’t slowing down. He picks up his second goal of the night as the Huskies keep the pressure on.

Before the end of the first, The Valley looks to respond, but goalie Lincoln Malley denies them with a great save. At the end of one, Naperville North leads 5-1.

The Valley gets a spark from Jacob Cullen and tie it up at six

Just 30 seconds into the second quarter, Jacob Cullen gives The Valley a spark. He blows past his defender and fires from long range for the goal.

North looks for a quick answer, but Will McGuire comes up with the save, which leads to another Valley goal. North still leads, 5-3.

The Valley offense keeps the momentum going. Mason Springer connects before halftime, and suddenly, it’s a one-goal game. North leads 5-4 at the break.

As the second half begins, The Valley moves the ball well and finds Logan Reyrao, who ties the game at five, just 30 seconds into the third.

The Huskies stop the bleeding with a goal from Millar Camp, who finds an opening and puts North back on top 6-5 with 11 minutes left in the third.

The Valley answers again. Chris Veal takes on multiple defenders and muscles through for the tying goal. It’s 6-6 with five minutes remaining in the third.

North closes the contest with composure and improves to 2-0 in the DVC

North isn’t done yet. Camp spins away from pressure and finds Evan Marschitz, who makes an acrobatic finish—losing a cleat in the process—to give the Huskies a 7-6 lead.

Before the end of the third, Marschitz finds the net again for back-to-back goals. He comes up hobbling but manages to jog back to the sideline after extending the lead.

To open the fourth quarter, North wins the faceoff, and Logan Francoeur bursts through the defense for his first goal of the season. The Huskies now lead 9-6.

Jake Springer caps off the night with his third goal, completing the hat trick. Naperville North holds off The Valley for a 10-7 victory, improving to 2-0 in DVC play.