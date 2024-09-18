Naperville North boys soccer defeats Central 4-3 in a back and forth contest

We have a matchup between two of the state’s best, with Naperville North boys soccer hosting Naperville Central. The Huskies are undefeated with no ties as they try to extend their winning streak to ten. The Redhawks are 4-1-3, with their lone loss coming to number-one ranked North in the Best of the West Championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies open the first half in front thanks to a spectacular goal from senior Noah Radeke

In the first half, Naperville North is on the attack. Josh Pedersen plays it into Jaxon Stokes, who volleys it down and across the goal, where Niko Ladas is there to tap it in. About eight minutes in, the Huskies lead 1-0.

With 11 minutes left in the first half, Naperville Central’s Michael White crosses it front post, where Matias Jacobs heads one past the keeper! It ties the game at one.

Minutes later, Stokes heads it down to Anthony Flores, who kicks it over to Noah Radeke. The Huskie dazzles inside the box, showing off impressive footwork and composure, scoring past four defenders and the goalie! What a play from the senior to give North a 2-1 lead at the half.

Naperville Central responds well in the second half

We move halfway into the second, where White plays a perfect through ball to Nolan Ewanic. The Redhawk megs the defender and slides it past the keeper, tying the game at two.

Ten minutes later, Stokes sets up for a penalty for North. He goes bottom right, but Central’s Connor Waite makes a big save not once but twice on the rebound! The Redhawk stands on his head to keep the game tied.

Late in the second half, Radeke shows off his impressive volleys again, this time sending Stokes in on goal. He first times it low, and past the goalie to take a 3-2 lead with seven minutes left.

The Hawks are on the attack, and Michael White’s shot is denied, but Conor White is there for the rebound! He ties the game up for a third time for Central, as we now head to overtime!

Naperville North boys soccer defeats Naperville Central to remain undefeated

Four minutes into overtime, Pedersen sends in a low corner through a crowd of bodies, where Huskie Sam Hess helps guide it into the back of the net for the game-winner! What a match between these two rivals! Naperville North wins 4-3 and improves its record to 10-0.