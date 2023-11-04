Naperville North boys’ soccer powers past Glenbrook North in the 3A Third Place Game

It’s a beautiful morning at Hoffman Estates for the boys soccer 3A Third Place Game. Naperville North is coming into the game off of a tough loss to Lyons Township. Their opponent is Glenbrook North who returned to the state tournament for the first time in almost 20 years. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North leads 1-0 at halftime thanks to an own goal

Starting the game 14 minutes in. Jaxon Stokes makes his way into the penalty area through the Spartan defense but he’s quickly shut down by Gil Meyers.

Ten minutes later it’s Stokes causing problems again as his cross hits Sam Lappin and rolls into the net. Naperville North goes up 1-0 and that would be the score going into halftime.

The Huskies offense powers past Glenbrook North in the second half

Three minutes into the second half. Noah Radeke plays a through ball to Jaxon Stokes who rounds the keeper, and he slots the ball into the net. The Huskies go up 2-0.

A couple of minutes later and the Spartans are attacking. Glenbrook works the ball to Ian Lee who cuts inside on his left foot bending one top corner. The Spartans cut the deficit to one.

Naperville North looks for an instant response. Sam Hess plays a quick freekick down the line to Jaxon Stokes who takes a quick shot on net that is punched to safety by Gil Meyers.

11 minutes to go in the game as the ball is bouncing around in the penalty area until Sam Hess flicks it over to Noah Radeke who passes the ball into the net. Naperville North restores their two goal lead.

Glenbrook North’s turn for some offense. Chase Petersen launches in a long throw in. It bounces to David Kaminsky who takes a shot but it’s saved on the goal line by Josh Pederson. Naperville North still up two.

Three minutes to go in the game. Jaxon Stokes drops a pass back to Hindo Allie who knocks in Naperville North’s fourth goal. Huskies now cruising up 4-1.

Just a minute later Stokes sends in a cross-finding Joel Ruderman whose header is knocked into the goal. The Huskies now lead by four.

In the dying seconds of the game Ian Lee takes a freekick scoring his second of the game.

But it was too little too late as Naperville North wins the 3A third place game over Glenbrook North by a score of 5-2.

