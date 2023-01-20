It’s senior night as Waubonsie Valley boys swimming hosts their last DVC dual meet of the season against Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Huskies start off strong in the 200 medley relay

Starting off with the 200-medley relay. This race was extremely close throughout between a relay of Huskies and Warriors. In the end finishing 1.41 seconds ahead of the Warriors is North’s relay of Jonathan Wang, Alvin Ng, Ethan Herscher, and Adrian Lam.

Jack Reif wins a close 200 freestyle

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle. Much like the last race this one came down to the final second. Out in front is Jack Reif, 1.31 seconds behind him is Arpan Dahr, and .20 seconds behind Dahr is Allen Xu.

Luke Martens cruises to first in the 200 IM

Our next race is the 200-yard IM. This race consists of three warriors and one huskie. Luke Martens controlled the tempo throughout this race as he cruises to a first-place finish with a time of 2:05.32.

A photo finish in the 50 freestyle for Schwartz

Time for the quickest race of the meet in the 50 freestyle. As always, it’s a close finish with Alex Schwartz touching the wall first closely followed by Alvin Ng, and Trenton Polk.

Ethan Herscher sees success in the 100 butterfly

Moving on to the 100-yard butterfly. Once again, we have a close race as Ethan Herscher finishes with a time of 54.31, 1.64 seconds ahead of Luke Martens.

A crazy finish to the 100 freestyle

Next up is the 100-yard freestyle. We’ve had a lot of close race races in this meet but this one is by far the closest. Jonathan Wang finishes in first .05 seconds ahead of Mason Hofmann, and .08 seconds behind Hofmann is Shaun Bahl.

Warriors respond in the 200-yard freestyle relay

The next race is the 200-yard freestyle relay. And if you haven’t noticed this meet is extremely tight and this race is no different. Waubonsie’s relay of Ethan Huynh, Arpan Dahr, Shaun Bahl, and Sri Amaravadi takes first place by .77 seconds ahead of a North relay.

Jonathan Wang prevails in the 100 backstroke

Flipping over for the 100 backstroke. This race started off close between Shaun Bahl and Jonathan Wang but pulling away at the end to win the race by four seconds is Wang who picks up his third win of the meet.

Another close finish in the 100-yard breaststroke

The last race we’ll cover is the 100-yard breaststroke. Like a lot of the races we’ve seen in this meet we once again have a race that comes down to the wire. Adrian Lam picks up first place .20 seconds ahead of Ethan Huynh.

A big night for Naperville North sees the Huskies take down Waubonsie Valley by a score of 92-91.

