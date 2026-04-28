Naperville North boys tennis sweeps Neuqua Valley

It’s almost time for the DVC boys tennis tournament, but first is this final DVC regular season matchup. Naperville North looks to end its home campaign on a high note, while Neuqua Valley tries to get a much-needed victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies start strong in one doubles matchup

First, we begin in the one-doubles matchup between Huskies Noa Eun and Aayush Puntambekar, and Wildcats Boris Sirotkin and Alp Tunar. Neuqua starts with the serving duties, then the Huskies return, but Tunar’s slam shot misses the back court. The Huskies take a quick lead early.

Later in the match, both squads engage in a great rally, with Sirotkin saving the point with a backhand return before the wind keeps the ball from crossing over. In set two, Tunar steps in front and bats the ball down, Eun then lifts the ball over, but can’t get it in play for a Wildcat point.

On the next point, the Wildcats keep the pressure up. Sirotkin sends the ball over, with Tunar putting some finesse on a backhander that can’t be returned. We’re in for an exciting finish. The Huskies now serve over, Tunar returns the ball over, and Puntambekar sends it over. Sirotkin’s shot is high and the Huskies win in straight sets by scores of 6-4 and 6-4.

Korapatti muscles up a win for North

Next up is the one singles matchup featuring North’s Ritvik Korapatti and Neuqua’s Arnav Sharma. Korapatti serves over, Sharma returns, but it’s the Husky who puts the pressure on early, and Sharma’s return goes over the boundary.

On the next serve, Korapatti sends a long serve over, but the return shot from the other side lips over the net. A split decision and hustle allow Korapatti to send it the other way. Facing a shot to the opposite side, Korapatti then swings the racket up and sends the ball over before the opponent can follow up.

Later in the match, Sharma fights back, getting the Huskie to muscle a shot over the court for a Wildcat point. In the end, it’s Korapatti slamming the point home in a two-set win, with scores of 6-1 and 6-1.

The Huskies continue their winning momentum in two doubles

Now onto the two doubles battle between Joshie Eun and Kush Shah for North, and Samir Sahdev and Aarush Kumar. In set one, Eun makes sure that North gets the point with a slam shot in the middle of the court.

Neuqua gets on the board following a nice return from Sahdev, who gets Shah to miss the back line. After a great ending rally, the Wildcats aren’t able to get a low drop shot over, and the Huskies get the two doubles win, 6-0 and 6-1.

North rides two singles natch for overall sweep

Finally, it’s a high-octane matchup between Huskie Yanson Lew and Wildcat Shaurya Kandhari. The match starts with a great rally from both sides, but it’s Lew’s shot that is deep enough not to be returned. In set two, the Wildcat responds with an emphatic ace for the point.

Later, it’s another great give-and-take point until Kandhari serves a shot high that Lew can’t get over. However, it’s the Huskie closing the deal in set two, getting another two-set victory, by scores of 6-2 and 6-3. This match also locks in the 7-0 sweep for Naperville North over Neuqua.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.