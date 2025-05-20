Naperville North boys volleyball knocks off Waubonsie Valley in a three-set thriller

Welcome to another DVC boys volleyball matchup between the Naperville North Huskies and the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The host Warriors look to maintain their perfect record in conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North cruises in the opening set

Peter Ivanov gets the scoring started for the Warriors in set one with a great block. The Warriors get the early 1-0 advantage.

But the Huskies would go on a nice run as Adam Hartung gets a spike to fall, giving his Huskies an early 5-3 lead.

Trailing midway through the set, the Warriors get a big kill from Soham Dongre to help Waubonsie cut down North’s lead to 16-12

But the Huskies get hot after that point as they score on Andrew Sullivan’s kill, as it’s too hot to handle for the Warrior defense, leading to an 18-13 lead.

Then Nick Sherrow would get up for the block to win set one for the Huskies by a score of 25-15

The Huskies look to close things out in two sets

The Huskies pick up where they left off in set two as Ermuun Batcchuluun would get his spike to cause mayhem for the Warrior defense, to open the scoring in the second set.

But Michael Johnson would give his team an early 3-2 lead after this sensational block for the Warriors.

North’s Hartung then deploys a great kill that deflects off a Warrior defender for another Husky point. The second set is tied at 9-9.

North’s Grant Anderson gets his kill attempt to fall in a gap in the Waubonsie defense, giving his squad a 17-13 lead.

Waubonsie Valley battles late in the second set to force a tiebreaker

But hold the phone, because the Warriors are not done just yet. After a furious comeback attempt, Ivanov would get this monster spike to land to cut the deficit down to 21-17.

With a chance for Naperville North to pull away for good, Ivanov responds once again to make it a one-point game at 22-21. Dhruvesh Parthiban with a nice assist for Waubonsie Valley.

Then somehow, some way, the Warriors complete the comeback to steal set two from North. The set-winning shot comes via Ivanov on a soft tap-in. On to set three after a 26-24 win for Waubonsie!

After each team works hard to keep the point alive in the third set, eventually Amaury Ruffin would get his spike to fall for the Warriors to cut the Husky lead down to 8-5

After a nice run from the Huskies, Waubonsie’s Michael Johnson would get his tap-in to evade defenders and fall for a point. He makes it a 15-11 game to keep the Warriors in the hunt.

Following a nice dig from Kieran Neill, a nifty play from Anderson earns a point as he exhibits perfect accuracy to get his tap to land in the back corner for North.

Hartung adds to the Huskies’ offensive third-set dominance with a great tap to go underneath a Warrior defender following a nice assist from Batchuluun.

Looking to close out set three, team captain Batchuluun would nail the perfect serve for an ace to send his Huskies home with a three-set victory following a 25-18 third set. Naperville North boys volleyball hands Waubonsie Valley its first DVC defeat of the year.