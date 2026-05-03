Naperville North boys volleyball stays hot in win over Waubonsie

We have high school boys volleyball action on a Thursday night as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors take on the Naperville North Huskies. The Warriors look to snap a five-game losing streak while seeking their first conference win after multiple close calls. The Huskies are on a two-game winning streak and look to extend it to three in a row and stay unbeaten in conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors hang tough early

The Warriors’ Bruno Silveira is set to serve for the green and white. The Huskies set their offense up nicely as Steven Robbins crushes a kill to score a point for Naperville North.

The Huskies with possession as Adam Hartung sets up Brandon Williams, but WV’s Micheal Johnson gets the block as the ball goes over the net to score a point as the Warriors go up 11-9 in the first set.

Hartung connects with Williams again, and this time he sends home a kill to pull the Huskies back in front with a 14-13 lead.

Huskies pull away late in the first set

Both teams go back and forth later in the set. Drew Kain goes for the kill, but the Warriors get to it first. A few plays later, Kain gets set up for another chance, and he buries this kill for the Huskies, who take the lead.

Oliver Weisler connects with Oleg Shin, and he scores a point for Waubonsie as North can not keep the ball in play. The visitors stay alive in the first set, but they trail 23-16.

Dhruvesh Parthiban gets set to serve for Waubonsie. The Huskies go to Hartung, and he sets up Robbins, and he delivers another kill for the Huskies to put them closer to winning the first set.

The Warriors try to stay alive in this one, but the duo of Hartung and Williams strike again. Williams powers his team with another strike to seal the first set for the Huskies by a 25-16 score.

We go into set two with the Huskies leading 5-3. Silveira scores a point for the Warriors to pull Waubonsie within one.

Both sides keep it close in the second set as they go at it. Kain responds with a fantastic kill for North to extend its lead 12-9.

The Warriors keep fighting as Weisler delivers a pass to Eric Mirchev, and he gets the ball over the line to score for the Waubonsie, who trails 16-12.

The Huskies get set offensively. Hartung sets up Nathan Redmond, and he smashes down a kill to extend North’s lead to five points.

Naperville North holds on for a two-set win

Kristupas Karciauskas serves this over the net for North, but Waubonsie Valley strikes back as Michael Johnson crushes a kill to keep the Warriors alive.

Match point is on the line for North. Kain buries the game-winning kill as the Huskies get the two-set victory, 25-16, 25-17, to earn their second conference win of the season against Waubonsie. Naperville North has won three in a row as the Huskies get ready for the Lincoln Way-East tournament this weekend.