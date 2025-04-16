Naperville North boys water polo cruises to a 14-6 win over Waubonsie Valley

It’s a battle for first place in the DVC for boys water polo as Waubonsie Valley takes on Naperville North. These two teams faced off in a tournament a month ago, where the Huskies pulled out a 14-5 win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Husky offense goes to work right away

The Huskies waste no time as Jack Reif lobs to Jack Boudeman, who scores the game’s first goal.

2-0 Huskies courtesy of a Jack Reif goal, and Reif is in the “Reif” spot once again as he fights off his defender and guns it in for a 3-0 lead.

The Naperville North scoring fiesta floats into the second period. After a round of passing, Mason Hofmann pops out of the water and darts in a goal to make it 5-0 Huskies.

Despite the deep hole, the Warriors get a couple of free-throw goals from Ben Meier and get back in the game down 5-2.

North answers that with a strong Reif skipper, and it’s 6-2 in favor of the Huskies at the halftime break.

Waubonsie starts the second half strong

The Warriors set the tone in the second half with Youssef El Touny, who taps the ball into the net, and the Warriors are right back in it down 6-4.

North follows up with a couple more goals, including this bullet from Jacob Podkasik.

In the fourth, the Warriors keep playing catch-up with El Touny knocking in a point, but time is not on their side, down by four.

Naperville North boys water polo remains perfect in the DVC

North hits cruise control from that point with Hofmann finding John Riordan, who fires in another goal.

Late in the game, Podkasik lasers in the dagger, and Naperville North pulls away for a 14-6 win over Waubonsie Valley to clinch a share of the DVC title.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.