Naperville North boys water polo heading back to the sectional final after win over Neuqua Valley

Naperville North boys water polo impresses in the water in a 16-6 win over Neuqua Valley to go back to the sectional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We’re back at Metea Valley where Naperville North boys water polo and Neuqua Valley meet in the sectional semifinal. Back in March, the Huskies got the best of the Wildcats as they notched an 18-9 road victory.

Naperville North off to a fast start

Only a minute into the action, Jack Reif connects with teammate Brett Grady in the middle and he tosses it to the top right corner for the first goal of the game.

Moments later, Jacob Podkasik passes ahead to Jack Boudeman. He battles for position, gathers himself, and sends a shot just past the outstretched arm of Austin Olson to make it 2-0.

Huskies in possession again. This is Adrian Lam launching a pass down pool to Boudeman. He then sets up Reif with a 1-on-1 opportunity with the goaltender and he capitalizes. That one gives North three-goal lead with three minutes left in the quarter.

Neuqua Valley needs a momentum shift. They swing around and it eventually lands in the hands of Declan Puacz. He gives a few fakes then fires a shot right by the goalie’s shoulder. That one puts Neuqua on the board.

Huskies gets breathing room

Now in the second quarter, Geno Valente moves forward with Jack Reif playing close defense. He gets a bit of separation before unloading a missile into the corner of the net. It’s a 5-2 game.

North with the ball again. Mason Hoffman sends a pass across the pool to Adrian Lam. He approaches the net, rises up, and sends the shot right past two Wildcat defenders. Huskies extend their lead to four.

With a little over a minute left in the half, Neuqua is on the offensive again. This is Chris Cottrill unleashing a rocket that zips by a couple of Huskie defenders and into the goal to make it 7-3.

On the next possession, Jack Reif taps it back towards Adrian Lam. He fires a shot with a defender in his face and it finds the corner of the net. That goal sends Naperville North into the half with an 8-3 lead.

Now in the second half, this is Reif again working in the middle. This time, he tosses it to Brett Grady and he sends a bouncing shot into the goal, pushing the score to 11-3. North wins 16-6 advancing to the sectional final for the third straight year.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!