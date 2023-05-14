Naperville North boys water polo outlasts crosstown rival Naperville Central in sectional final

Naperville North boys water polo will make its second straight trip to state after beating Naperville Central in sectional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We’re at Metea Valley High School for the boys water polo sectional final featuring a crosstown rivalry matchup. The number 2-seeded Naperville Central Redhawks look to end their three-game losing streak to the number 1-seeded Naperville North Huskies. The Huskies eliminated the Redhawks last year in the sectional final. Can the Redhawks finally beat their rivals this time around?

Jack Reif getting involved early

The Huskies look to get off to a good start as Mason Hoffmann has possession. He finds Jack Reif who put Naperville North boys water polo on the board to go up 1-0.

The Redhawks look to respond and Jack Gervase does just that firing this shot into the back of the net. We’re tied at one.

Later in the 1st quarter and we’re tied at two as the Huskies look to break the deadlock. Adrian Lam finds Reif and he buries this shot to get his second goal. They’re back on front 3-2 after one.

Naperville North continuing to find offensive success

Once again, it’s Lam and Reif looking to strike twice and they do from the same spot. Reif gets a hat-trick, and the Huskies extend their lead to two.

Hoffmann looks to get his first goal of the game, but Ross DeZur steps up and makes a huge save to keep his team in the game.

That does not deter the Huskies as they continued to push for another goal. They set up some excellent passing to Brett Grady, and his shot takes a bounce into the net and in. They take a 6-3 lead into halftime.

Reif gets fourth goal of the day

The Redhawks look to get back into this game and set up some great ball movement here for Zach Gabel, who steps up and rips his shot into the back of the net. They trail by three.

The Huskies strike right back with Reif looking to set up Lam for the goal. He scores his second of the day and they are up by four.

North is hungry for more goals. Hoffmann sets up Reif who gets his fourth of the day. They close out the third quarter with a 9-5 lead.

Huskies cruise to a sectional title

Lam gets another goal and extends the lead. Reif and Lam combine for eight goals as the Huskies defeat the Redhawks 12-5 to win the sectional championship. North will move on to play 2021 state champ Stevenson in the state quarterfinals.

