Naperville North boys water polo takes a high scoring game over Naperville Central

The crosstown classic hits the pool as Naperville Central takes on Naperville North boys water polo. The Redhawks won their last game against Neuqua Valley and look to avenge their 10-1 loss to the Huskies last month. The Huskies are on a six-game winning streak going into this matchup and look to grab their 11th win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North leads 5-1 after the first

After a foul by the Huskies, The Redhawks strike first with Henry LaPerna firing this one past the goalie.

The Huskies have possession here as they look to tie the game. Jack Boudeman gets it to Mason Hofmann and blasts it into the top corner, and we are tied at one.

North looks to take the lead with Brett Grady leading the way. He finds Hofmann open, and he scores another one to make it 2-1 Huskies.

Grady has possession here and sets up Jack Reif, who rips this shot into the back of the net for the blue and orange. North on a run with a 5-1 lead after the first period.

Redhawks try to rally back but the Huskies keep scoring

The Redhawks snap the Huskies six-goal run thanks to a goal from Jack Gervase. Central trails 6-2 early in the second period.

Caleb Uson throws a deep pass to Hofmann, and he jukes out goalie Ross DeZur and scores, and North now has a six-goal advantage.

The Redhawks look to get one back as they try to rally for another goal. Henry LaPerna is able to pounce on the rebound and smashes it into the back of the net. Central trails 8-4 at the half.

Huskies are cruising through the third period

The Huskies show off their passing game here in the third period as they try to maintain their big lead. Jacob Podkasik finds Hofmann and he buries another as North now has a commanding 13-5 lead.

The Redhawks look to respond and indeed they do as Gervase rips this shot into the net. However, Central still trails 15-7 as we end the third period.

Naperville North boys water polo pulls away to win 17-11 over Naperville Central

The Huskies offense stays hot as John Riordan goes for the goal. The ball gets past goalie Wylie Mease as he tries to keep it out but Hofmann pokes it home and scores his 8th goal of the night. North goes up 16-8.

The Redhawks are not giving up as they keep pushing on. LaPerna tosses it to Gervase who scores to get his sixth goal of the game with both teams now in double digits.

In the end the Huskies offense is too hot to handle as they take this one 17-11 over the Redhawks.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!