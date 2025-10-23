Naperville North cruises by Romeoville in the boys soccer regional semifinal

It’s postseason time for boys soccer as the DVC champions from Naperville North takes the pitch, holding the one seed in the Naperville North sectional after an 18-0-4 regular season. They face the regional host Spartans, who aim to pull off the upset and advance to their fifth straight regional final. Romeoville has a history of recent success, finishing as the 3A state runner up in 2022. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Spartan defense gives the Huskies early fits

Luke Bouska looks to set up a play with the crosser, but Spartan goalie Saul Garcia makes two significant deflections to clear the ball away.

Later, Dylan Healy displays the cross kick, but again it’s Garcia showing no love and denying access and continues to stand his ground to prevent the scores.

However, the Huskies won’t be denied for long. The third times the charm on crossers as Bouska finds Will Boniface for the first goal of the game. That gives Naperville North a 1-0 lead, and that is your halftime score.

Naperville North boys soccer takes off in the second half

North finds its groove in the second half as Josh Pedersen runs into your picture and strikes the net for a 2-0 lead in favor of the dogs.

The Spartans are hoping to get on the board, but Sam Hess makes a good play of defense, and we’re going the other way.

Back to the Huskies, who continue to hit the gas, and it’s Colin McMahon sneaking a ball through the right side of the net.

Oh, they’re not done yet. Onkar Lidder takes a shot from outside the box and scores. What a shot by Lidder as Naperville North takes a 4-0 lead.

How about one more just for fun? Charlie Furbee regains the dribble after the deflection and puts in the knockout punch. Naperville North is victorious 5-0 and will move on to the regional championship, where the Huskies will face DVC rival, Waubonsie Valley.

