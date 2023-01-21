Naperville North defends home court against Neuqua Valley

It’s Friday Night lights at Naperville North as the Huskies host the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. It’s a highly anticipated and crucial game for teams in the race for the DVC title. Naperville North has a record of 3-2 in conference play and seeks to join Neuqua Valley atop the standings, as the Wildcats are 4-1 in the DVC. However, with an atmosphere fitting for the occasion, both teams are ready to put on a show. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

North and Neuqua light it up early.

We get the party started early as Jacob Nolen hits the deck, forcing the turnover and leaving it for Luke Williams to finish the layup.

The Wildcats find scoring behind the arc as Nick Lendino hits the three-pointer.

Neuqua continues to find success from long range. This time Colin Gerrity receives the pass from Lendino and drains the 3-point bucket.

The Huskies answer without hesitation as Charles Farrell passes to Grant Montanari, who hits the three-pointer. The highly contested first quarter ends 13-11 in favor of the Huskies.

Both teams continue to battle in the second quarter.

The Huskies and Wildcats in the second quarter pick up where they left off. Bryce Welch gets the ball at the top of the key and strides toward the basket.

Luke Kincade shows off some moves of his own as he snags the pass in mid-air and steps right into the midrange jumper.

Huskies turn defense into offense as Nolen gets the rebound in transition, goes coast to coast, glides past defenders, and finishes with the layup.

Jack Kallstrand is showing hustle as he follows up on Nolan’s attempted three-pointer to get the basket.

The Wildcats are unable to finish at the basket. Yet, Lendino grabs the rebound and finds Gerrity. His pump fake opens up space for him to land the jumper.

North capitalizes on the last possession of the first half as Kallstrand finds Montanari in the paint and finishes the layup at the buzzer. The Huskies lead the Wildcats at halftime 24-19.

North stretches their lead in the second half.

The Huskies ride their momentum into the second half. Cole Arl finds Nolan on the perimeter, and he swishes the three-pointer.

Naperville North’s Cole Arl seals the deal as he grabs the rebound off the missed Gerrity jumper and goes the distance, finishing with the right-handed layup.

Naperville North defends home court as they take down Neuqua Valley 47-35.

