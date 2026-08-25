Naperville North flag football survives overtime thriller over Lake Park

Naperville North started the season with a bang, holding on for an 8-6 overtime thriller over Lake Park in the home opener. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Flag Football returns to Naperville North as the Huskies face off against the Lake Park Lancers. The Huskies look to improve on their 10-9 inaugural season last fall. The Lancers look to get off on the right foot in 2026 with a road win. These two teams matched up a year ago, and it was the Huskies who emerged victorious with a 32-6 win.

It’s third down on the first Lancer drive. Lake Park quarterback Harper Downs passes to receiver Teagan White, who makes a few Huskies miss for the big play and the first down.

On the next play, Gabriella Russo takes the handoff for the Lancers and moves the chains for another first down.

Defenses stand tall in the opening half

The Huskie defense toughens up in the red zone and forces a fourth down. Maddie Downs looks for receiver Mila Cifaldi-Johnson but is intercepted by Huskie Dylin Alexander, celebrating her birthday with a pick! After a defensive first quarter, the game remains scoreless

Early in the second quarter, North’s Kendall Louthain rolls to her right before firing to Mere Riordan, but her pass is picked off by Lancer Teagan White. The Huskie defense is able to get a stop and prevent the visitors from taking advantage.

Later in the quarter, Kendall Louthain buys some time and finds Max Huang but is intercepted again, this time by Mila Cifaldi-Johnson! The Lancer outraces Huang down the sideline for the pick-six! After a failed extra point, the Lancers lead 6-0 with 3:29 remaining in the first half.

With under a minute left in the half, the Lancers look to go up by two scores as Maddie Downs connects with Mila Cifaldi-Johnson for a big gain!

Time for one more play before the half. The Huskies dial up the blitz as Camille Griego gets a huge sack on the Lancer quarterback to end the first half to keep the score at 6-0 Lancers.

Early in the third, it’s third-and-long for the Lancers. Maddie Downs avoids the rush and fires it deep to Lyanna Zavalza, who sneaks past the defense to keep the drive alive.

Lake Park continues to make big plays on offense as Maddie Downs floats the pass over the defense and finds Teagan White for another big gain! However, the Huskie defense again keeps the Lancers off the scoreboard. Going into the final quarter, the Lancers lead 6-0.

The Huskies get tricky to get on the scoreboard

After a key stop to start the fourth, Louthain looks for the open receiver and finds Maddie Bauer, who races down the sideline for a blue and orange first down!

The Huskie offense continues to roll as Mere Riordan catches the pass and avoids two Lancer defenders to keep the chains moving.

Later in the drive, Louthain connects with Mere Riordan, who laterals it back to Ava Wilkey out in space. The Huskie maneuvers through the Lancer defense and races into the endzone! After a failed extra point, the game is tied 6-6 with 7:09 remaining.

Game decided in overtime

Both teams are unable to score in regulation, and the game goes into overtime. In OT, you can try for one point from the three-yard line or two points from the 10-yard line.

The North offense takes the field first in overtime as the Huskies choose to line up for a two-point conversion from the ten-yard line. Kendall Louthain connects with Maddie Bauer in the back corner of the end zone to give the Blue and Orange an 8-6 lead!

Lake Park has to respond with a two-point conversion of its own, or the game is over. Maddie Downs avoids the North pass rush while keeping her eyes towards the endzone. Downs throws it up to Viola Palmer, who can’t quite corral the pass.

In an overtime thriller, Naperville North comes out on top 8-6 over the Lancers to start the season 1-0.

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