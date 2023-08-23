Naperville North girls golf defeats crosstown rival Naperville Central

The crosstown classic heads to Springbrook Golf Course today, where Naperville North girls golf hosts Naperville Central. The Huskies were able to win both duals last season against the Redhawks, but Central is hoping to flip the script this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks start strong

On the first green with Central’s Ashika Patel, who has a long birdie putt. She nearly makes it and leaves herself with a couple of feet for par. Patel starts the round well for the red and white.

Keeping it with Central, and over to the third hole with Alexa Miller, who leaves this chip short. It doesn’t matter though for Miller, as she drains this long-distance putt for par. A great read of the greens!

Huskie, Addy Ciganek putting for birdie from just off the fringe on the par five, fifth hole. The ball tracks back to the hole, but it lips out and leads to a par putt, that isn’t a gimme. Ciganek secures the par and she begins to feel some confidence.

Central’s Poppy Marusin is hitting from the fairway on hole eight, where she lands one in the middle of the green to give herself a look at birdie. Marusin’s putt comes up just a few feet to the left and she would tap in for par. Her score of 47 leads all Redhawk golfers.

Naperville North catches fire to close the round

Ciganek puts for par on the eighth green and she makes it. It’s her fourth straight par and she ties with teammate Georgia Riley as the top score of the day, with a 46.

Wrapping up on the eighth with Addison Wu of Naperville North. She finds the green in regulation, leaving a long putt for birdie. Wu misses the long putt, but she is able to hit one home for par and finish with a 48.

Naperville North girls golf is able to secure a win against Naperville Central, with a final score of 189 to 200.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!