Naperville North girls gymnastics edges out Naperville Central in the crosstown clash

We're at Naperville North to open up the girls gymnastics season. The Huskies take on Naperville Central in a crosstown clash to kick off the season.

Erin Arnold finishes in first place on the vault

We start on the vault with Naperville Central’s Harley Sambrooks coming down the runway. She sticks the landing giving her third place in the vault with a score of 8.4.

Next up on the vault is Sambrooks teammate Alana Williams who does a similar routine giving her a second-place score of 8.45.

The best vaulter of the evening is Erin Arnold as she performs a roundoff half giving her an event-high score of 8.55.

Gabi Tapia sticks the landing to win the uneven bars event

Moving onto the uneven bars with Gabi Tapia already on the top bar. She sticks the landing giving her the best score on bars with an 8.3.

Erin Arnold wins her second event on the balance beam

The balance beam is the next event and getting us started is Ava Kobberman with a switch leap. She then gets some help performing a back walkover. To finish her routine she nails the back tuck dismount giving her third place with a 7.5.

The best gymnast on the balance beam is Erin Arnold who starts off with a back walkover followed by a switch leap. She finishes off her routine with a one and one half twist dismount giving her an event-best score of 8.6.

Gabi Tapia surprises the judges getting a nine on the floor exercise

Time to turn up the music for the floor exercise. We start with Kate Ahlfed as her first pass is a front handspring into a front tuck. On her final pass she performs a round-off back handspring giving her a score on the floor of 7.9.

Finishing off the meet with Gabi Tapia on the floor. Her first pass is a round-off double back handspring as she sticks the landing making it look easy. Her final pass is similar but just as good. She impresses the judges giving her an impressive top score of 9 on the floor.

In a closely contested meet it’s Naperville North girls gymnastics that takes home the crosstown clash by just two points over Naperville Central.

