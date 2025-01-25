Naperville North girls gymnastics squeezes past Central on Senior Night

It’s Senior Night for Naperville North Girls Gymnastics as they host Naperville Central. The Huskies enter off a loss to the Valley Co-Op where they scored at 131.25 as a team, while Central beat DeKalb last week, scoring 132.40. These two teams met to begin the gymnastics season on December 5, with Central winning by 2.2 points. This is the final DVC match before the conference meet next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North and Central girls gymnastics begin the DVC dual on the vault

We’ll begin with the vault, our most action-packed event of the night. Here’s Redhawk Harley Sambrooks, who scores an 8.3.

Next up we have Kate Ahlfeld of Naperville North. She performs a similar routine to Sambrooks, scoring an 8.35!

Keeping it moving with Ava Prokob of Naperville Central. She soars up and lands well to score an 8.4 for the Red and White.

Entering the top four of the vault, includes the Huskie, Erin Arnold. She sticks this one well, scoring at 8.45.

Another Huskie is up to go, as Madi Moungey runs down the lane. She back handsprings up to the vault, and goes for the flip! The Huskie nearly lands it, and scores at 8.5.

Alana Williams of Central is the next to attack the vault. She springs up and twists around the apparatus, resulting in the second-best score, of 8.55!

Last, but not least is Ana Lazovski for Naperville Central. She twists up, flips, and sticks the landing! The great routine gives Lazovski a score of 8.95!

Huskie freshman records the top score on the Uneven Bars and a senior earns the top spot on the Beam

Let’s head to the uneven bars and stay with Lazovski. She gets up to the top bar and holds herself up a couple of times before exiting. The Redhawk earns a score of 8.35, good enough for second place.

The top performance from the uneven bars comes from Moungey. The Huskie freshman starts from the bottom before heading up to the top bar. After going around the top, Moungey gets ready to exit, and she sticks it for a score of 8.8!

Moving along to the balance beam, we’re with our top performer and it’s Arnold of North. She starts with some jumps around the apparatus, staying up the whole time! Then, she does a couple of round-offs, before getting ready for the dismount! The senior soars to the best score on the beam at 8.5.

Naperville North girls gymnastics wins by just .5 points

Closing out the night with the floor routine, and as we end the night, it’s a close score between the two teams. Johanna Hacker gets us started in the event. She goes around again, getting it to stick. She’s the fourth best on the floor at 8.15.

Moving to Williams of Naperville Central! With this pass, she gets it started on a great note, before moving along a couple more times. Williams would end the day as the top all-around gymnast, and earns a score of 9 on the floor, the best out of everyone from all of the routines.

With the team scores pretty much dead-even, Arnold, the Huskie, can secure the DVC and Senior Night win here on the floor! She performs to a routine of 8.9 for the Huskies, and it helps give North the victory by one of the closest scores we’ve seen! Naperville North walks away with the 130.6-130.1 win over crosstown rivals Naperville Central.