Naperville North girls lacrosse pulls away for the 17-9 victory over St. Francis

Naperville North girls lacrosse pulls away from the St. Francis Spartans to move on to the sectional quarterfinals.

We are at Naperville North for the girls lacrosse sectional first round as the number seven seed Huskies take on the number 10 seed St. Francis Spartans.

Naperville North off to a fast start

North up 1-0 as Eloise Malley sprints towards the net then passes to Grace Carsello who puts in the goal. That extends the lead to 2-0.

A few minutes later, Bridget Battaglia gives it to Anna Sheridan who looks for an open teammate then works her way from behind the net and scores. They are off to a great start as they lead by four.

Spartans closing the gap

Spartans looking to finally get on the board and they do just that. Lucy Jania pulls out a similar maneuver as the previous play and goes top shelf to give her team its first goal of the game.

Just over ten minutes left in the half, Katherine Lilly has the ball on a penalty restart and she scores. North still leads 5-3.

Sam Muller has possession with a head of steam and decides to take it herself with a pretty sidearm shot that finds the net. Huskies still lead by two.

Huskies find a second gear

On the next trip down the field, Hayley Swatland surveys the defense. She waits for someone to get open, but then quickly spins off her defender and puts in the goal. North leads 9-4 at the half.

In the second half, Swatland once again working behind the net. This time she makes a good pass to Olivia Duda cutting towards the crease and she scores to put her team up by five.

Later on, Annie Wittwer looks for a teammate then finds Grace Carsello for the goal. North pulls away in the second half for the 17-9 victory over St. Francis. They move onto the quarterfinal where they will face the two-seeded Downers Grove North Co-Op on Monday.

