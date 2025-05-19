Naperville North girls soccer scores two headers off corner kicks to help the comeback against Metea

Naperville North girls soccer finds itself in a 2-0 hole against Metea Valley… until Senior Captain Abby Penn takes over from the corner flag! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Abby Penn sets up two gems at the corner flag for Naperville North girls soccer

With 30 minutes to play, Penn delivers a picture-perfect ball to the back post. Kennedy Bertsch rises and smashes home a header into the bottom right corner! The Huskies are back within one.

Moments later, Penn steps up again—and it’s another gem! This time, she picks out Lucy Fitzgerald inside the six-yard box, and the senior buries the equalizer. It’s all tied at 2-2!

Claire DeCook then seals the comeback with a clutch penalty late in the match. Naperville North stuns Metea with three unanswered goals in the final half hour to grab the win!

