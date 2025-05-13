Naperville North girls soccer storms back to beat Metea Valley 3-2

Metea Valley girls soccer takes its home turf searching for positive vibes after starting the month of May with a 1-2 record. The next task features DVC rival Naperville North, in a battle of two teams who are coming off losses to Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea is on the attack early with Chloe Birch displaying a cross kick, but Husky goalie Olivia Ochsner dives on the ball for the save to stop the attack.

Naperville North with an Emily Buescher free kick, hoping to strike first. However, incoming is a swarm of black jerseys who activate lockdown mode. Daniela Tomassini kicks it way out of the danger zone.

Can the Mustangs find the net this time around? Ochsner is able to keep Metea off the board once again. Zeroes remain on the scoreboard as we head to intermission.

Lily Senese and the Mustangs open up a can of goals

The second half looks promising if you’re a Mustang fan because Olivia Hernandez finds Lily Senese and takes a left-footed strike from outside the box, which bounces off the goalie’s gloves and in for the goal. Senese makes it 1-0 in Metea’s favor.

The defense stays in check as Aarna Raghavapudi is in position to make the save and maintain the slim lead.

More from the Mustangs with Senese passing to Chloe Birch, whose turnaround shot rolls into the left side of the net. Two goals in nearly four minutes puts the Mustangs up 2-0, but there is still over 30 minutes of gametime remaining.

Abby Penn lines up for a Naperville North corner, and she places it right where Kennedy Bertsch can head it into the net to get the Huskies on the board down 2-1.

Metea the other way with Hernandez on for the free kick. However, Ochsner cleans up her act with another save, and it remains a one-goal game.

Corner kicks are playing a massive role for the Huskies

Penn steps right up for another corner leading to the previous goal, and this time it’s Lucy Fitzgerald with the head shot and it’s a goal. There is a reason why 2-0 is the most dangerous lead in sports, as North ties the game after another set piece goal.

Now the Huskies want the lead, but Raghavapudi wants to keep the score deadlocked, and she makes the catch to deny access.

Metea Valley with a chance to jump in front until Ochsner dashes out of the net and for a big-time save. Neither team can break the tie, so we have two ten-minute golden goal overtimes.

Senese with a chance on a Metea corner kick. The ball rolls back to Senese after a couple of passes, so she fires towards th enet, but Ochsner makes a daring move and jumps on top of the ball after the deflection to shut the door on the possession.

Claire DeCook wins the game for Naperville North girls soccer

Naperville Norht heads the other with Claire DeCook crossing in play, but she takes the contact, gets the whistle, and lines up for a penalty shot. DeCook shoots and scores the penalty shot to win the game. Three straight goals helps Naperville North girls soccer complete the comeback with a thrilling 3-2 win over Metea Valley.

