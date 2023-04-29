Naperville North girls soccer uses powerful offense to surge past Neuqua Valley

Naperville North girls soccer pulls away for a solid road victory over DVC opponent Neuqua Valley Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

DVC girls soccer continues to roll along as Naperville North travels to Neuqua Valley for a mid-afternoon battle on the pitch.

Teams trade goals in the opening half

About ten minutes into the game, freshman Addison Sitzmann unfurls a shot that hits off the post. Annie Chang is in the perfect spot and plays it off the bounce before putting the opening goal into the net. 1-0 Huskies in the early going.

Just over twenty minutes to go in the half, Claire DeCook gets free and fires, but Zoe Fabian makes the catch for the save.

A few minutes later Neuqua Valley freshman Allesandra Russo tracks a pass down and centers the ball. Chloe Orlow is able to line up a shot and deliver the equalizer for the Wildcats.

Naperville North ends the half on a goal scoring run

But just moments later, the Huskies get back on the board as Katherine Ruan gets a shot that goes over the head of Fabian and into the net. Naperville North back in front 2-1.

Under eight minutes to play in the half, Maggie Fitzgerald goes for a shot that gets blocked back. However, she recovers and this time finds the net for a 3-1 lead.

In the final minute of the half, Claire DeCook puts a pass into the middle where Sam Falkman runs in and slams the goal home. The Huskies end the half on a three goal run to take a 4-1 lead.

The Huskies continue to roll in the second half

Neuqua looks to get back in the game right off the second half kickoff. Chloe Orlow with a nice pass ahead to Briana Clasen. However, the shot from the junior hits the crossbar and deflects out of play.

Just a few minutes later, Claire DeCook gets a steal deep in Neuqua territory and takes advantage of the open look for the goal. The Huskies are rolling with a 5-1 lead.

Annie Chang gets fouled in the box later in the half and she delivers her second goal of the game.

The Wildcats in search of their second goal, Selma Larbi traps a long pass, turns and fires, but Huskie goalie Olivia Ochsner punches the ball out of play for the save.

Capping off this one is Annie Chang, who dribbles her way deftly through the defense. The junior then buries her third goal for the hat trick. Naperville North takes the win in impressive fashion by a 7-1 score over Neuqua Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!