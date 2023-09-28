Naperville North girls tennis defeats Metea Valley behind strong singles play

We have some DVC action, as Naperville North girls tennis takes host to Metea Valley. The conference tournament is only a week away, and both teams hope to bring some momentum into that meet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls tennis dominates in singles play

We’ll start off with three singles, as Metea’s Shreekruthi Chara-gon-dola takes on Huskie Hasini Peddu. The two go back and forth, but Chara-gon-dola gets the point and takes the first set, 6-3.

Now in set two, Peddu gets the serve in and she comes up with a great shot into the corner. The Huskie bounces back and forces a third set.

Now into the third, this one was back and forth before Peddu cruised to the win in the end. Her return on this serve is perfect and she takes set three 10-5.

Moving over to one singles, as Norths Brooke Coffman serves it to Sangita Siva. The two go back and forth on the rally and each make a couple of good forehand swings. In the end, it’s Siva who takes this point in the first set.

Siva’s turn to serve in set one. Coffman plays in the back and she rips one right down the line for a point. Coffman dominates the first set, winning 6-0.

Things do get closer here in set two, as the two go back and forth early on. Coffman runs to her left and that leaves the court wide open for Siva, as she knocks one down for a point and is able to win a game.

Coffman gets the serve over in set two, and here she is able to take control of the match. Coffman uses multiple different types of shots, as the spinning one, sets her up for this point and the set victory. She takes the set 6-4 and North picks up another win overall.

Metea get a couple of wins in doubles

And now let’s go wrap things up with one doubles, as the Parekh sisters of Aaryana and Aanika take on best friends, Sophia Cahue and Sarina Saleem. North gets the serve in and Cahue sends it back over. The Parekh’s try to catch Metea off guard, but the Mustangs get a point from Saleem’s quick reflexes.

Still in set one, Aanika Parekh and Saleem go back and forth with one another here, but someone will soon step in to stop the rally. That’s Aaryana coming up with the point in front of the net, as set one is tied up at 5-5.

Closing out the first set, Aaryana gets the serve in as she and Saleem go at one another with the shots. Metea gets the net presence going, as Cahue steps in front and hammers one down for a point. The Mustangs would go on to take the first set, 7-5.

Set two is much like set one here in this one doubles matchup, as Aanika Parekh takes the lofted shot from Cahue and hammers to the court. No Mustangs can reach it and North takes the point.

Check out this long rally between the two teams here, as everyone is lobbing the shots up, waiting to see who will budge first. We’ll see Saleem riffle one over the net and right as Aanika Parekh, who can’t react in time. The Mustang one doubles squad is able to take the win, winning set two 6-4.

It was Naperville North however who came up with the team victory with a final score of 5-2. The Huskies swept singles play and won number three and four doubles.

