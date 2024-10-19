Naperville North girls volleyball sweeps Metea for a big DVC win

Naperville North girls volleyball hosts Metea Valley for a DVC matchup. The Huskies are coming off a three-set loss to Naperville Central, while the Mustangs won in three against Geneva. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A close start to the first set sees Naperville North girls volleyball pull ahead of Metea

The Huskies are up by three where Ennette Bednarz sets to Grace Anderson who gets one over the Mustangs.

Metea Valley keeps their composure as they inch towards Naperville North’s lead of 6-4. Addison Torain spikes the ball over the net, securing a point for the Mustangs.

Naperville North still presses the advantage and keeps a one-point lead. Grace Anderson bumps the ball to the Mustang’s side of the net but Metea’s Katie Schuele keeps it in play. Naperville North’s Jessica Dickow successfully spikes the ball with the Mustangs unable to block it making the score 12-10.

Metea doesn’t back down as they keep the pressure on the Huskies. Schuele blocks one and then gets a chance for a kill which she executes well. The Huskies still lead 14-16.

North finishes strong to close out the first set. Bella Fleurima gets set up on the outside and she smacks one for a point. The Huskies take the first set 25-18.

The Huskies take the second set and get back to .500 in the DVC

Metea still maintains their pressure in the second period. Maddie Hopkins makes the score 4-2 in favor of the Huskies.

The Huskies remain focused as they gain the lead on the Mustangs and keep the ball in play. Some great defense gives North a 7-2 lead in the second set.

The Mustangs gain some ground as Metea’s Jenna Green receives a bump passing it to Katie Schuele who sets it to Addison Torraine. Metea still trails by three.

Naperville North finishes the evening with more great defense, first with a dig by Elle Smith. Then we see a great play at the net, with Metea not able to get it over. North leads 17-10.

We close with the Huskies working the ball to Anderson, who powers one down for a point to make it 19-13. North goes on to win the second set 25-16 and improves to 4-4 in the DVC.