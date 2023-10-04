Naperville North girls volleyball wins three-set thriller against Waubonsie Valley

The conference season for girls’ volleyball is in full swing. Naperville North welcomes in Waubonsie Valley as both teams currently sit with a 2-2 record in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North takes an early lead in the first set

Starting the first set with Naperville North up 1-0. Waubonsie returns the initial serve as Leah Norris sets up Simi Kapustova who taps the ball over the net causing trouble for the Warrior defense putting the Huskies up 2-0 early on.

Naperville North now with a 7-1 lead. Maddie Hwang sets things up for the Warriors and finishing the play is Naisha Khanna who finds the back of the court for the point.

A couple of points later Lexi Springer is serving for North. Her serve is dealt with by the Warriors as she keeps the play alive before Paige Selman sets up Leah Norris who gets the kill. The home team leads 13-4.

Naperville North continues the momentum as Selman sets up Sydney Kushner this time who knocks one down for the kill putting North up 16-5.

The Warriors aren’t going down without a fight thanks to a service ace from Naisha Khanna. Waubonsie trails 18-11.

Set point now in the first set for North as Sam Miserendino’s serve sails out of bounds. The Huskies take set one 25-16.

Waubonsie Valley bounces back in set two

Into the second set now with Waubonsie already leading 8-5 as the teams go back in forth in this rally. It comes to an end when Kathryn Travis and Gabby Tlustochowski go up for the block extending WVs lead.

Waubonsie with a five-point lead later in the set. Olivia O’Hara sets up Naomi Dowd who goes up for the kill. That puts the Warriors up 18-13.

Naperville North starting to fight back late in the set. Like the first set, it’s Paige Selman setting things up giving Leah Norris another kill. North trails 24-19.

Set point in the second set for Waubonsie. The teams go back and forth until Kaitlyn Reinhard’s return is tipped out of bounds. The Warriors take the second set 25-19.

Naperville North edges out Waubonsie Valley in the third set

Starting the third set with the score tied at five. Breaking that deadlock would be Leah Norris who finds the open court picking up a point for North.

Back and forth we go as Hannah Krause gets an ace for the Warriors.

Neither team is able to pull away here in the third set. Liz Rossi sets up Sydney Kushner who finds the gap for the point. North trails 15-14.

A couple of points later and it’s Waubonsie continuing the back-and-forth trend with Gabby Tlustochowski getting up for the finish.

Naperville North now with a 21-20 lead late in the third set as Sydney Kushner goes up for the block putting the Huskies up by two.

Set point now for Naperville North as Ava Bellafiore’s hit goes out of bounds. That gives Naperville North the 25-22 set three win. Naperville North moves to 3-2 in the DVC with two weeks left of the regular season.

