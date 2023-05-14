Naperville North girls water polo beats Waubonsie Valley in state title defense

Girls’ postseason water polo takes us to Metea Valley as the two-time defending state champions Naperville North faces the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The winner advances to the sectional finals against either Metea Valley or Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North blitz Waubonsie Valley in the first half

Naperville North wastes no time getting on the board as Payton Schrier receives the pass from Kelsey Wessel and, with a defender on her back, can put the ball in the net to make it 1-0.

The Huskies continue to hunt, but Warriors keeper Naiknika Gupta makes a big defensive play with this save, sending the ball over the goal.

The Warriors, though, can’t keep the Huskies down for long as Wessel’s quick turn and shot finds the top corner of the goal to make it 2-0.

North scores several more goals, and they continue to apply pressure. Wessel again finds the net as she launches a shot from deep and scores. Huskies now hold a commanding 7-0 lead.

More of the same from North despite Waubonsie’s efforts

The Huskies pick up right where they left off; Schrier again is in on goal as she gets the alley-oop from Wessel directing the ball into the goal.

Ella Homan gets in on the action as she receives the pass from Avery Wright and buries the shot from point-blank range.

Waubonsie’s Alex Skurka puts the Warriors on the board, capitalizing on a breakaway to score.

Waubonsie scores a couple more goals, but North’s Calista Jansen puts the game to bed, scoring from the penalty spot.

Naperville North beats Waubonsie Valley 15-4 to advance to the sectional finals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.