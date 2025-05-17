Naperville North girls water polo captures ninth sectional title after beating Naperville Central

What seems to be a yearly occurrence, Naperville North competes in the IHSA Girls Water Polo Sectional Final, as they take on Naperville Central. North is in search of the program’s ninth sectional plaque, and seventh in a row. Today marks the final home game for Hall of Fame Head Coach Andy McWhirter, who looks to go out with a bang against a Naperville Central squad that’s looking for its first sectional title since 2017. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies get right to work and open with a commanding lead

Huskies waste no time! Ria Vaid lobs a pass over to Ava Podkasik and fires in the first goal of the game.

One goal is nice, but two are even better. Natalie Brown chases the loose ball, dribbles, and wins the one-on-one battle.

Later on, Brown dry passes to Payton Schrier, and she skips it in. North leads 5-0.

The Redhawks need an answer, but Rugi Stackevicius jumps out of the net for a save and swims the rock out of harm’s way.

The Huskies get back to the scoring. Podkasik sidearms a shot into the right corner as North continues to open the floodgates.

Into the second quarter, and Cate Czochara finds Ria Vaid as she throws a laser right into your living room.

Naperville North adds another IHSA girls water polo sectional title to the trophy case

It’s all blue and orange since the first whistle, with Molly Depies tallying up the goals. Caire Plackett scores the lone goal for the Redhawks, but it’s Naperville North that emerges victorious, 12-1, culminating in the program’s ninth sectional title.

New Naperville North AD Jon Periero jumps in the water to celebrate with the team as the Huskies move on to the state series! They’ll face Fremd in the IHSA Girls Water Polo State Quarterfinals at 5:45 p.m. at Stevenson High School on Thursday, May 22.

