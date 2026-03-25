Naperville North girls water polo cruises to victory over rival Central

Naperville North and new girls water polo head coach Andy Bax begin conference play as the 7-0 Huskies welcome crosstown rival Naperville Central. The Redhawks sit at 8-2 and come in on a 6-game winning streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies get to work out of the gate with Molly Depies firing a long missile into the back of the net for the first goal of the game.

The next possession is a copy-and-paste, but with a different Huskie doing the scoring as Cate Czochara slots in the goal.

The Redhawks bring it the other way, looking to crack the scoreboard when Molly Moore tries to make a pass, but Rugie Stackevicius rushes over to make the save.

Huskies take a commanding lead through one

North follows that up with Natalie Brown displaying a nice backhand shot for another goal. It’s 4-0 Huskies after the first.

The second-quarter game plan for the Huskies remains the same as Laney Lund scores near the corner.

Meghan Tueting and Molly Moore team up, leading to a Redhawk goal, and Central is on the board.

That’s no problem for the Huskies because Ava Podkasik fires in yet another goal. It’s a 7-1 lead for the dogs at half.

Naperville North girls water polo stays undefeated with the conference win

In the third quarter, the other Podkasik, Mia, jumps in and throws in another Huskie tally with authority. Naperville North takes the 11-1 victory over Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!