Naperville North girls water polo defeats Metea 14-3

Naperville North girls water polo looks to extend their nine-game win streak as they host the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Huskies have been red-hot, dominating their last several opponents by double digits. Meanwhile, the Mustangs aim to bounce back after a tough loss to Lane Tech.

Rugie Stackevicius records 16 saves for Naperville North girls water polo

The Huskies set the tone early on defense. Goalkeeper Rugie Stackevicius denies two quick shots from Mustang attacker Natalie Kosta. Stackevicius finishes the game with an impressive 16 saves.

On the other end, the Huskie offense gets rolling. Payton Schrier nets her first goal of the night, putting North on the board.

Moments later, Stackevicius makes another key stop, preserving the early 1-0 lead.

The Huskies keep the pressure on. Cate Czochara converts on the penalty shot to make it 2-0.

Then it’s Mia Podkasik’s time to shine—she scores her first, then follows it up with a second goal, launching a powerful shot into the net!

The Mustangs struggle to get past Stackevicius, whose elite goalkeeping makes it nearly impossible to get clean looks at the net.

Emma Kruzel makes a big save before Mikayla Paulding scores for Metea Valley

Ella Grace adds to the Huskies’ tally with a rocket of her own. Ria Vaid looks to join the scoring party, but Metea’s Emma Kruzel comes up with a strong save to keep the deficit from growing.

Metea finally finds the back of the net as Mikayla Paulding launches a deep shot that sneaks past Stackevicius, giving the Mustangs their first point of the night.

But the Huskies quickly respond. Payton Schrier scores her third goal off an assist from Molly Depies. After halftime, Schrier continues to dominate—netting another one early on, and then she scores two more for a second-half hat trick!

Naperville North girls water polo cruises to a 14-3 victory against Metea, extending their win streak to ten games.