Naperville North girls water polo stays undefeated with win at Waubonsie

It’s a warm day outside and even warmer inside the Waubonsie Valley pool where the Warriors welcome the undefeated Naperville North Huskies. Waubonsie comes off a three-point loss against Evanston and looks to change course and pull off the upset victory. However, the Huskies seek to remain perfect in search of another DVC title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies get the ball rolling right off the bat

The Huskies look to start fast and do so as Mia Podkasik locates Laney Lund as she attacks the Warrior defense before securing the opening goal.

Lund’s playmaking is what the North offense needed to stay ahead as she connects with Mia Podkasik for the score, giving the Huskie offense an early 2-0 lead.

Waubonsie looks to secure points of their own; however, it’s shut down by goalie Rugie Stackevicius. North works the fast break score, and you guessed it, it’s Laney for another Huskie score, keeping the offense in rhythm.

The other Podkasik sister, Ava, looks to add to the Naperville North point total and does so as she secures another Huskie goal. The Huskies hold a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Waubonsie finds the offense in the second quarter

Waubonsie doesn’t back down and looks to capitalize on the North goalie switch and does so as Hadley Vierck connects for the Warriors’ opening goal of the night.

The Warriors look to feed off Vierck’s energy. This time around, it’s team captain Calin Ball muscling off the North defense, securing another Warrior goal. Waubonsie trails 6-2 midway through the second.

However, the Warrior momentum is short-lived as North finds it’s grove back as Sadie Papa connects with Jules Swatland for the backshot goal to retake the momentum.

Just before the half closes, Papa is rewarded as she secures a goal of her own, setting the tone for the rest of the game. North holds a 9-4 advantage heading to the second half.

The Huskies stay undefeated

The Huskie offense continues to display offense in the third as Sophia Lund connects with Molly Depies for the opening goal of the third quarter.

Naperville North controls the second half, taking the victory over the Warriors as Sydney Queen adds to the total. The Huskies defeat Waubonsie Valley 15-5 to remain perfect on the season.