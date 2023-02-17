Naperville North hockey bows out of the Blackhawk Cup to Notre Dame

It’s that time of the season for the Blackhawk Cup. Naperville North hockey plays host to the Notre Dame Dons in the first round. The winner advances to round two against #1-seeded New Trier Green. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A last-minute goal puts the Dons in front after one

We start seven minutes in as Michael Johnson skates in over the blue line and has a shot on net but his effort is soaked up by Grady Slimko.

Final minute of the first period now. Emmett Dziedzic carries the puck in and his wrist shot finds the back of the net. Dons up 1-0 after the first period.

A strong second period for Notre Dame

Naperville North looking for some momentum in the second. Scott Boscarino sticks handles his way past the Notre Dame defense but his shot is easily dealt with by Tyler Ortega.

Huskies trying to tie the game. Jack Grace brings the puck into the zone and his shot on net is saved by the shaft of Ortega’s stick and deflects out of play. A big save from the Don’s goalie to keep it a one-goal game.

Still 13 minutes to play in the second period. Kyle Kean gets the puck in the left circle as he passes back door to Griffin Delfosse who doubles the Don’s lead.

Huskies with a power play now but the puck is turned over putting Delfosse in on the breakaway who is denied by Grady Slimko but the rebound is tucked away by Stephen Adamski to put Notre Dame up by three.

16 seconds left in the second and Notre Dame has a two-man advantage. Joe McPartland finds Griffin Delfosse who snipes one into the back of the net. 4-0 Don’s going into the third period.

Huskies with a late push in the third period

Midway through the third period and North is on the power play. Sean Delaney throws a puck out in front and scoring on the backhand is Gavin Esler. North still trailing by three.

Ten seconds to play in the third as Ian Denker stick handles his way into the zone and picking up the loose puck is Jack Gilbertson who finds the back of the net.

Despite the late push from the Huskies, Naperville North falls to Notre Dame by a score of 4-2. The Don’s move on to the second round of the Blackhawk Cup against New Trier Green.

