Naperville North Hockey falls short to the DuPage Stars

In hockey, the Naperville North Huskies take the ice looking for a home victory as they host the DuPage Stars on senior night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

North Hockey is off to a fast start in the first period

Naperville North comes out scoring as senior co-captain Carter Kotrba scores within the first 10 seconds to put the huskies in front.

North Hockey and DuPage Stars go back-and-forth

After a late Stars goal at the end of the first period, we skip to the beginning of the second period as Carter Kotrba scores once again within seconds. Huskies regain the lead 2-1.

North looks to extend their lead, and they do through Owen Wilkey as he puts the puck in the back of the net, making it 3-1 to North.

However, the Stars won’t back down as Chase Flinker puts the puck past Grady Slimko, bringing the stars back to within 1.

Yet, North once again finds the net. This time it’s sophomore Jack Gilbertson as he slots the puck past Sophia Richert to make it 4-2.

Once again, the Stars answer as Anthony Chlada shows some tremendous individual play skipping past a couple of defenders and finishing it in the upper 90. The Stars make it 4-3 going into the third period.

North Hockey and DuPage continue to battle until the end

The Stars come out in the third period exactly how they finished second period. This goal by John Martino finds the net as he can go around Slimko for the score. The Stars tie the game at 4-4.

After another star’s goal shortly after Martino’s to make it 5-4 to the stars, the Huskies capitalize on the breakaway as forward Sean Delaney keeps his composure and score with only a second left in regulation as the Huskies force OT!

After no goals in OT, we go to the shootout. DuPage Stars’ Robert Lube stays Ice cold with a superb finish.

North’s Kotrba looks to extend the shootout, but his shot is saved by Richert, ending the game as the Stars complete the comeback by winning 1-0 in the shootout.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!