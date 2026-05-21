Naperville North punches ticket to girls water polo state series

Naperville North jumps in for the inaugural girls water polo supersectional after a 9-2 sectional final win over Naperville Central. The Huskies need one more win to make the state series as they take on Lincoln Way East. The Griffins are coming off a high-scoring 22-14 sectional final win over Lincoln-Way Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies get to work right away as Molly Depies finds Ava Podkasik, who fires the ball in the goal.

Huskies open a strong lead

More from the North offensive attack via Laney Lund, who puts her squad up 3-0.

The defense stands tall because Rugi Stackevicius is in goal and makes the save.

Back to the offense with the other Podkasik, Mia, making this goal look too easy. It’s a 6-0 lead for the dogs.

However, the Griffins start to get their offense going with Wren Walker just getting the ball in the net, and they’re on the board.

In the second quarter, the goals keep coming for Lincoln-Way East. Lilly Brown sends a high-arching lob over everyone and in for the score. The Griffins trail 7-3.

Kat Pavlovich puts on a birthday performance

North regroups with Kat Pavlovich, who wins the one-on-one battle with a goal to make it 9-3 in favor of the Huskies.

Pavlovich goes on a tear of three straight goals, to build a big lead for North. The birthday girl scores five goals in the game, and it’s 11-3 Huskies at halftime.

The second half sees the same Huskies as Stackevicius shuts down another Lincoln-Way possession.

Naperville North cruises to another girls water polo state series

Natalie Brown dives in on the belt to behind performance with an aggressive skip shot to make it a double-digit lead for the Huskies.

Goals remain at 100 percent on the North side. Cate Czochara slots in another goal, and that’s all she wrote as Naperville North punches its ticket to the girls’ water polo state series. The Huskies will take on Stevenson in the state semifinals on Friday at Barrington.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.