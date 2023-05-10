Naperville North softball bests Metea Valley winning 7-3

DVC softball takes us to Naperville North as the Huskies take on the Metea Valley Mustangs in a late-season conference matchup before regionals begin next week. The Huskies have sealed the conference title and look to remain undefeated in DVC play. However, the Mustangs aim to close the season strong, having won five out of their last six games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North blitzes the Mustangs with a potent offense

The Huskies get the show on the road in the second inning. Gabi Chmiel doubles on a live drive to right field. Maddi Larsen and Eliza Patterson cross home plate, giving the Huskies the 2-0 lead.

After another run for the Huskies, the next batter up is Lilly Kelly. She grounds a fielder’s choice RBI to bat in Chmiel to double the Huskies lead.

Metea Valley fights back with solid hitting

The Mustangs refuse to roll over, and Genevieve Gonzales doubles a line drive to the field. Her hit reels in Reese Valha and Riley O’Neill to make it 4-2 in the top of the third.

Metea continues to ride their momentum as Sydney Eakin makes it to home plate after a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Naperville North softball keeps composure in late innings

The Huskies aren’t interested in Metea spoiling their so-far perfect DVC season. Charlotte Chelich at bat singles on a line drive to centerfield, helping bat in Lilly Kelly. The Huskies are now up 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

Kristina Donaldson also steps up, hitting a single on a ground ball to right field, bringing in pinch runner Giada Colvin, who tip-toes her way to home plate. The Huskies are now up 6-3.

Shayna Woolwine seals the deal hitting a ground ball to bring in a sliding Giada Colvin for the score.

The Naperville North Huskies prevail against the Metea Valley Mustangs to win the contest 7-3.

